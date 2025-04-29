Sindh people’s struggle forced rulers to step back from canals: Soomro

MATIARI: JUI-F Sindh’s leader Rashid Mehmood Soomro on Tuesday said that the people’s struggle for eight months and protest sit-ins across Sindh forced rulers to kneel down on the canals issue.

He congratulated and thanked the people of Sindh, lawyers, political workers and people from all walks of life for protest over the issue.

“It was deemed that those taking closed door decisions about Sindh are its owners, but the people’s protest and unity forced the rulers to go back from their decisions,” talking here JUI-F leader said.

“It has been clearly written in the CCI meeting’s minutes that the work on canals should be stopped forthwith,” Soomro said.

He vowed to strongly resist any illegal plan if made in future. “Sindh’s land belong to Sindh, the rulers have no authority to make bargains over it,” JUI leader said.

Rashid Mehmood Soomro also congratulated Sindh’s chief minister for his representation of the province in the CCI session.