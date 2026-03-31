Sindh govt to launch survey in Katcha areas to allot lands recovered from dacoits

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to launch a comprehensive survey of katcha (riverine) areas to facilitate the allocation of land recovered from dacoits.

Addressing a joint press conference in Karachi alongside Sharjeel Inam Memon, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar said the provincial government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Survey of Pakistan to conduct the survey as part of broader socio-economic development efforts.

He said a proposal worth Rs8.9 billion is under consideration for the development of katcha areas, focusing on improving road networks and communication infrastructure.

The minister noted that questions had been raised about the future use of lands recovered from dacoits.

In response, he said the Survey of Pakistan will carry out a detailed survey from Ubauro to Thatta within 15 months. The survey will measure riverine, forest, and government lands, and identify existing landowners.

Following the survey, the government will introduce a land allotment policy. In the first phase, land will be distributed to local residents, including widows, to help improve their livelihoods.

He added that the initiative aligns with the vision of Asif Ali Zardari to settle landless farmers in these areas so they can earn a sustainable living.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon said the provincial cabinet has approved the comprehensive survey. He noted that while katcha areas existed on maps, no detailed survey had previously been conducted.

He expressed hope that it would help address security challenges in these regions, adding that the situation in katcha areas has now normalized and is accessible to the public.

After the survey, a comprehensive policy will be introduced to bring these areas into productive use, he addded.