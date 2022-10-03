Sindh police seek adjournment of LG polls for three months

KARACHI: Citing shortage of force, Sindh police on Monday sought adjournment of the second phase of the Local Government (LG) elections in the province, including Karachi.

According to a report forwarded by the provincial home ministry to CM Murad Ali Shah, the shortage of personnel has been highlighted by the Sindh police due to rescue and relief work in the flood-hit districts of the province.

The report said Karachi police currently have 23,000 policemen and for the peaceful conduct of LG elections in the second phase, there is a need of 39,000 cops.

Karachi lacks 16,000 policemen for the smooth conduct of the LG polls as a number of policemen are discharging their duties in the flood-hit areas.

Read more: SHC seeks reply from ECP on plea against LG polls delay

It may be noted that the Sindh High Court (SHC) has sought a written reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the petitions filed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the delay in holding the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh by October 25.

Comments