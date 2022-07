KARACHI: Sindh police department has appointed the first female deputy superintendent police (DSP) Maneesha in Lyari Town of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Following her appointment, the first female DSP of Sindh police, Maneesha, visited different areas of Lyari Town today.

DSP Maneesha also met female students and educators in Lyari. He also delivered lectures on the importance of education and women’s role in society.

