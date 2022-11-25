Cop murder case: Police approaches foreign ministry for suspect’s arrest

KARACHI: The Sindh police on Friday approached the ministry of foreign affairs for the arrest of Khurram Nisar who gunned down a police constable Abdul Rehman in DHA Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Police, a letter has been written to Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) to block the national identity card and Pakistani passport of the accused murderer.

The DIG-South Irfan Baloch said that the police provided all the details regarding the incident to FIA. The investigation authority was also asked to provide the travel history of the accused, he added.

Furthermore, the Pakistani embassy in Sweden will also be approached for assistance in the arrest of Khurram Nisar, the allegedly accused murderer.

Earlier, the Police arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Karachi cop, who was shot dead by ex-deputy commissioner’s son in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area.

The arrested suspects, driver and brother-in-law helped the prime suspect Khurram Nisar to flee abroad after committing the crime.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Karachi policeman was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V when he was chasing a suspicious car late Monday night.

Suspect Khurram Nisar, who shot dead policeman Abdul Rehman in Karachi’s DHA Phase V, has fled to Sweden.

