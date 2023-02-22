Sindh police ban use of smartphones while on duty

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday banned the use of smartphones by police officials while on duty, ARY News reported.

A communiqué sent to all police officers on behalf of the Sindh IGP stated that it had been observed that police officials were using mobile phones while on duty even though “clear directions in this regard have already been conveyed to all field formations”.

KARACHIITES CAN’T DRIVE OPEN LETTER CARS ANYMORE

The police department further warned that disciplinary action would be taken against those found violating the orders.

“It is the responsibility of the field formations to get the instructions implemented in letter and spirit,” the letter read.

Read More: Alleged facilitator of KPO attack arrested

The development came following the devastating attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) last week which claimed the lives of five police officials and injuring 16 others.

Comments