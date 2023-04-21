Sindh police chalks out security plan for Eidul Fitr

KARACHI: The Sindh police has chalked out a security plan for the Eidul Fitr in Karachi and other parts of the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

The IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon said that according to the plan, more than 33,560 security personnel will perform their duties across the province on Eid.

The security plan stated that 9825 personnel will be deployed in Karachi, 8222 in Hyderabad, 1690 in Mirpur Khas, and 6811 in Larkana. Sukkur and Shaheed Benazir Abad will get 4000 and 313 respectively.

The Sindh police have allocated 4242 spots for Eid prayer across Karachi and the IG Sindh has directed to ensure foolproof security of Eidgahs and other important places to avoid any unforeseen incident.

Furthermore, the traffic police will make sure that smooth traffic flow across the province.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Shawwal moon has not been sighted in Pakistan, hence Eidul Fitr will fall on Saturday, April 22.

The federal government announced a five-day-long holiday for Eidul Fitr in Pakistan. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, Eidul Fitr holidays will be observed from Friday, April 21 to Tuesday, April 25.

