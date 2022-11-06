Weapon desk established to find out sources of illegal arms

KARACHI: The Sindh police have established a weapon desk in a bid to find out the source of arms and ammunition recovered from the arrested accused, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the weapon desk has been established in Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on the orders of Sindh Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

As many as 16 personnel of the terrorism department have been posted on the weapon desk. The officers will interrogate the accused imprisoned in more than 100 police stations across the city.

The CTD personnel will interrogate the arrested accused regarding the supply of illegal arms and ammunition. Stations House Officers (SHOs) and investigating officers (IO) of all police stations have been directed to cooperate with the newly-formed desk.

In a statement, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) CTD said in case of arms recovery, solid evidence is not found against the accused, due to which the cases get weakened. “The task given to the CTD will assist the police to solidify case against the accused,” he added.

Earlier in October, Sindh police gave an important task to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to stop illegal arms supply. Inspector General (IG) Sindh police gave the task to the CTD of stopping illegal weapons’ supply to Karachi.

According to a probe report, illegal weapons were brought to bus stations in Karachi from rural parts of the country, whereas, some bus staffers were also found involved in the arms supply. Moreover, some railway routes were also being used.

READ: KARACHI WITNESSES SHARP INCREASE IN STREET CRIMES

The probe report revealed that a locally-manufactured illegal pistol is available for sale at Rs15,000 to Rs20,000 in Karachi. The illegal weapons were used for street crimes, dacoities and terrorist activities.

Sources told ARY News that the Sindh police department constituted CTD teams which will conduct intelligence-based operations.

IG Sindh also met CTD officers and personnel at Central Police Office (CPO) today and handed over the task of stopping the trade and supply of illegal arms.

Comments