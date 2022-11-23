Sindh police force decides to dissolve SRP, constitute new unit

KARACHI: Sindh police force has decided to dissolve its oldest unit, Sindh Reserve Police (SRP) and merge the unit into Rapid Response Force (RRF), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The properties belonging to the Sindh police’s SRP unit were handed over to the Rapid Response Force (RRF) including buildings, vehicles and weaponry.

The Rapid Response Force was previously performing duties as the reserve force of the Inspector General (IG) Sindh. The personnel of the RRF were deployed to different localities for special tasks and emergency cases.

READ: SINDH POLICE DECIDE TO REVAMP MADADGAR 15 FORCE

It emerged that the majority of SRP contingents were deployed in other units of the Sindh police. A new unit is being formed by handing over SRP’s assets to the RRF.

The Sindh police will constitute a Crowd Management Unit whose officials will be specially trained for dealing with the protesters. According to Sindh police high-ups, the scope of RRF is being expanded to across the province.

In March 2021, the Sindh police had decided to form a new unit within the police department under the supervision of an Additional Inspector General (AIG) ranked official in order to introduce accountability and transparent policing in the province.

READ: SINDH POLICE CONSTITUTE NEW UNIT TO END COPPERS’ CORRUPTION, MISCONDUCT



The Internal Accountability Unit (IAU) in the police had replaced an older and now quashed post of AIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and the senior cop Farhat Junejo was selected to head the new unit.

Higher echelons of Sindh Police had confirmed that the inception of new post and scrapping of the old one were approved by the provincial government.

Later in June last year, the Sindh government had delinked the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) from the police’s Special Branch Unit to improve the law and order situation.

Following the approval of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, a separate institution of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) had been established after delinking it from the police’s special branch.

Comments