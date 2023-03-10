Sindh police ‘involvement’ exposed in land grabbing

KARACHI: Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Chairman on Friday informed the Inspector General (IG) Sindh about the ‘involvement’ of police officers in the illegal occupation of lands in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, ABAD chairman Altaf Tai inked down a letter to IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon in which he alleged that at least six Sindh police officers are involved in land grabbing in Karachi.

Altaf Tai in the letter stated that the four Station House Officers (SHOs), one Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) and one Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) are involved in corruption and patronizing the land-grabbing mafia.

Altaf Tai named the ‘corrupt officers’ in his letter including SHO Maripur Ghulam Hussain Korai, Yaseen Gujjar, SHO Manghopir Sarfaraz Awan and Sachal Raja Tanveer, DSP and ASI Maripur.

He demanded IG Sindh take strict action against the officers acting as facilitators of the land mafia.

