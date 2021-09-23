Sindh Police launch vaccination certificate checking drive

KARACHI: Sindh Police department has launched corona vaccination certificate checking drive after the home department recently expressed its dissatisfaction over the law enforcement agencies’ alleged lack of interest.

The police department has directed all its field commanders to immediately launch vaccination certificate checking campaign on the instructions of the government.

AIG-Operations Sindh Police has dispatched a letter to all Additional IGs and DIGs. The range officers have been asked to monitor vaccination certificates related actions regularly.

The Sindh police yesterday arrested 31 un-vaccinated people days after fresh directives issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for expediting COVID vaccination.

The Sukkur police raided different hotels and restaurants and arrested 31 people after they failed to show their vaccination certificates.

The SSP Sukkur said that cases were also registered against the unvaccinated citizens arrested from different areas.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department in light of fresh directives issued by the NCOC on September 19, travelers on motorways would require to get vaccinated by September 20.

It further said that buses and other equipment of the transport companies would be confiscated over the presence of un-vaccinated staff.

The hotel and restaurants would be sealed over un-vaccinated staffers including those involved in home deliveries. The un-vaccinated travelers would not be able to avail train services from now onward.

It has been reported on September 15 that the number of total vaccine administered across Pakistan has crossed 70 million doses, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said in a statement.