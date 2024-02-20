22.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Sindh police launches crackdown against ‘Beggar Mafia’

KARACHI: In a bid move to address the issue of beggary across the city, the Sindh police have launched a crackdown against Begger Mafia, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Following the directives of the Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police, a crackdown against professional beggars has been launched in Karachi.

The IG instructed police officials to launch a 12-day operation against professional beggars, emphasizing the collection of data including pictures of the children affiliated with the beggar mafia throughout this duration.

Following the collection of data on all beggars in the city, the Sindh Police will implement decisive actions against the begging mafia.

Last year, the beggar mafia abducted a police officer and tortured him to join them.

As per details, the missing policeman Mustaqim Khalid was recovered after seven years from Rawalpindi and the civil lines police also arrested three gang members.

The police officer revealed that his mental condition is unstable, disclosing that the abductors broke his legs in an attempt to coerce him into begging

The authorities stated that the family of missing policeman Mustakim Khalid has been informed about his recovery.

