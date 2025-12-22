Sindh Police, Rangers' handover operation control to Punjab Police

ROJHAN: Sindh Police and Rangers have handed over control of operation against bandits in katcha area to Punjab Police, officials said.

Sindh’s police and rangers have halted operation, and their contingents have been withdrawn from katcha area, according to police.

The operation’s control has been given to Rajanpur district police, sources said.

Sindh and Punjab police personnel along with Rangers conducted a seven-day long operation against dacoits. They showered drone grenades over the hideouts of criminal gangs in the operation in kucha Karachi and kucha Jamal, police said.

In the operation 17 hideouts and a bunker of bandits were destroyed, according to police.

“Five bandits were killed and 22 facilitators were arrested”. Notorious bandit Chhallo Bakhrani, the kingpin of Bakhrani gang, carrying Rs five lac head money, was also killed in the operation”.

The law enforcement personnel also recovered rocket launcher, anti-aircraft gun and other heavy weapons from the hideouts of dacoits during the operation.