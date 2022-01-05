Sindh police swing into action against child labour

KARACHI: Following the objections raised by Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Sindh police have launched a crackdown against child labour across the province.

The action has been launched after the approval of the higher police officials. During a raid, the police arrested two shopkeepers and booked them under Section 337A (punishment of shajjah) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Asper law, children under the age of 12 years can’t be employed, especially at small shops, tyre shops, and hotels.

According to a report by UNICEF, nearly 3.3 million Pakistani children are threatened by child labour which deprives them of education, health, and a proper childhood. Most of the underage labourers are employed in industries such as brick kilns and carpets.

Read more: PM Khan directs for elimination of child labour

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed for solid and practical steps to eliminate child labour across the country.

Chairing a meeting to review increasing number of child labour at his office, the prime minister had directed the Statistical department, to conduct a survey so that actual number of child labour can be known.

The PM also sought recommendations from the concerned departments for the enrollment of such children in the schools.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!