Sindh Police urges people to keep eye on ‘suspicious activities’ amid recent blasts

Karachi: Sindh Police has started making announcements to keep an eye on any suspicious activity after the metropolitan witnessed two bomb blasts in the past few days, ARY News reported.

According to details, Sindh police have initiated an awareness campaign after two recent bomb blasts in the city. The force has started making announcements in different localities and urged people to keep an eye on any kind of suspicious activity.

The police have urged people to inform the Police if they spot an unidentified vehicle in their area.

The precautionary steps have after the metropolitan was host to bomb blasts, one in Saddar and the other near Kharadar. Moreover, Three Chinese citizens were killed in a suicide bomb blast at Karachi University.

An alleged terrorist who was killed in a joint raid carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and an intelligence agency has turned out to be the executor of a bomb blast in Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood.

The explosion in the Kharadar area of Karachi claimed the life of one woman and injured 11 others. The blast took place in Iqbal Cloth Market near Memon Mosque within the limits of the Kharadar police station, after which a fire broke out in a clothing store.

