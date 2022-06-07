Sindh police use Air Ambulance to transfer injured policeman

Karachi: In the first, an injured policeman was transferred from Rahim Yar Khan to Karachi in an Air ambulance on Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon’s orders, ARY News reported.

According to details, the policeman, been injured after a bullet brushed against his head, was provided medical assistance in an air ambulance while he was transferred to Karachi.

Sub-inspector Nabi Buksh had been injured amid cross-firing with criminals in Kashmore Sindh. The doctor of a local hospital recommended a ventilator to save the policeman’s life after which IG police ordered the use of the air ambulance for the first time.

According to doctors, the policeman is out of danger after getting timely medical assistance.

Ghulam Nabi Memon had recently been appointed as the IG Sindh, he had previously served as Karachi police Chief.

Ghulam Nabi was appointed the IG Sindh after the High court Sindh (SHC) had stopped Kamran Afzal from working after he failed to present Dua Zehra, who had run away from her home to Lahore.

However, the runaway girl Dua Zerha had released a video message claiming that the Punjab and Sindh police have been harassing her and her husband.

