Sindh to procure one million tonnes of wheat: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Memon on Saturday said that the wheat procurement policy has been aimed at protecting the interests of growers.

The government has decided to purchase one million metric tonnes of wheat. The wheat price has been fixed at Rs 3,500 per maund, minister said.

He said the wheat purchase will be started at 109 procurement centres from April 1st.

Provincial minister said that the wheat only be purchased from the registered Hari Card holders. “Around 3,30,000 growers will directly benefit with the Hari Card.

He said that the government will not provide gunny bags, growers will bring their own begs and per bag 60 rupees will be paid in direct accounts in Sindh Bank.

Sharjeel Memon said that the new procedure of the procurement will be transparent, effective and free from forgery.

He said the Sindh government has two million tonnes of wheat in its stocks.

“The new policy will ensure wheat flour supply to people on lower price,” he added.