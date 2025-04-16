Sindh protests Centre, IRSA over water taken from TP Link Canal

KARACHI: The Sindh government has sent a protest letter to the federal government and IRSA over Punjab’s taking water from the Taunsa-Punjnad Link Canal.

The water being taken from the TP Link Canal despite Sindh’s objections, Sindh’s irrigation department wrote in the letter.

“The Punjab government has increased 1000 cusecs water taken last night to 3,800 cusecs from the Indus River,” letter read.

“Punjab instead of providing its own share of water to Jhelum-Chenab zone, giving water from the Indus River,” according to the letter.

“The water has not been available in Sindh for its cotton and paddy crops,” letter read. “Sindh is getting 4000 cusecs less water at Sukkur Barrage and 2300 cusecs lesser at Kotri Barrage,” Sindh government’s letter said.

Provincial Minister Jam Khan Shoro has said that the federal government and the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) treating Sindh with injustice. “Increasing water flow at Taunsa-Punjnad link canal has been an injustice. The leadership has been informed about this treatment from Punjab, federal government and the IRSA”.

This situation creating restlessness in the people of Sindh, irrigation minister added.

Sindh’s government had earlier in a letter to the IRSA had vehemently protested over opening of the Taunsa-Punjnad Link Canal when Sindh in downstream facing extreme shortage of the river water.

Sindh had demanded the authority to keep the link canal closed.