Sunday, May 4, 2025
Sindh: Rainfall with stormy winds cause power outages, casualties

KARACHI: Rainfall reported in lower Sindh districts on Saturday night causing widespread power outages in Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan, ARY News reported.

Sindh’s Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Kotri, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Sujawal and other areas received rain with dust and thunderstorm. In Hyderabad 140 power feeders tripped during the rainfall causing widespread outages in the city.

Scores of rooftops and wall collapse and solar plates fall incidents reported in Hyderabad resulting in casualties. At least one person reported dead and eight persons including four children were injured in various weather-related incidents.

Various areas in Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan descent in darkness and the power supply could not be restored till filing of this report.

Several mud huts in Jhimpir in Thatta district caught fire in strong winds as three motorbikes and other things gutted in the incident.

The windstorm damaged scores of homes in Sujawal district’s Daro and adjoining areas. Strong winds swept away rooftops of homes leaving at least four persons injured.

Injured have been admitted at Rural Health Centre Daro, rescue officials said.

The Met Office has forecast rainfall in Karachi on May 05 (tomorrow). The wet spell is expected to persist for two days.

