Sindh ready to handle upto 1.1mn cusecs floodwater: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday stressed that the high flows in Punjab were caused by the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, and “this water cannot be diverted to Kalabagh.”

He also warned of a possible super flood in Sindh as India released massive flows into the Chenab River, urging the federal government to frame a comprehensive climate change policy.

Addressing a press conference at the New Sindh Secretariat, along with Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, the chief minister said 1.077 million cusecs had reached Qadirabad Barrage four days ago, with major river flows converging at Panjnad before entering the Indus at Kot Mithan.

He noted that the NDMA had forecast 800,000 to 1.1 million cusecs at Guddu Barrage around September 5, warning that “anything above 900,000 cusecs is declared a super flood.”

Shah assured that Sindh was fully prepared, with strengthened embankments, round-the-clock monitoring camps, and emergency measures in place. “Our foremost responsibility is to protect human lives, livestock, and our barrages,” he said, adding that the government had fortified sensitive points and placed health services on high alert.

“Recently, 550,000 cusecs passed through Guddu Barrage on August 24 without any alarming situation,” he said.

On climate change, the chief minister called it an undeniable reality and urged the development of a national policy to deal with its impacts.

“We must acknowledge that the impacts of climate change are extremely dangerous,” he stressed. “At the moment, my focus is on ensuring Sindh passes the next 10 to 15 days safely. But nationally, we must develop a comprehensive policy to tackle climate change.”

Shah further highlighted institutional progress in disaster management since the establishment of the Federal Flood Commission in the 1970s, noting that the NDMA and PDMA were now actively coordinating flood response. He also announced that provincial ministers had been assigned to monitor the Left and Right Banks of the Indus for effective field supervision.

“The Sindh government is prepared to handle flows ranging from 800,000 to 1.1 million cusecs. Every precautionary step is being taken,” the Chief Minister concluded.