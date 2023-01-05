Sindh ready to hold LG polls in 16 districts

The Sindh government on Thursday showed consent to hold Local Government (LG) polls in 16 districts of the province except for two tehsils of Dadu district, ARY News reported.

The Sindh government has informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) through a letter penned by the Hyderabad commissioner.

The letter states that due to floodwater in Khairpur Nathan Shah, Mehar, LG polls cannot be held in these two tehsils of Dadu district. The Sindh government has requested the ECP to suspend the election schedule in the area.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the hearing of the Karachi local government (LG) polls case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will also hear the case related to the appointment of district administrators in Karachi.

The commission issued notices to the Sindh government, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ahead of the hearing.

