Sindh ready to take over Karachi’s Green Line bus service operations

The Federal government will transfer the Green Line BRT to Sindh government in December 2024 as the latter had completed all preparations to take over Karachi’s first bus rapid transit project.

The Green Line BRT project, which was made operational in December 2021, currently serves with 80 buses operating on its dedicated route with an average ridership of 55,000 people per day over a 20.9-kilometre route.

The first phase of the federally funded project took almost six years to complete and became operational in 2021.

However, the service still remains incomplete as the construction of the last phase — Numaish to Municipal Park near Jama Cloth Market — was abandoned in late 2020 after the contract with the NLC was cancelled by the federal government.

A high-level meeting was held in Karachi today under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon to look over the Green Line BRT matters.

The meeting was attended by Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Hakeem Dayo, Trans Karachi CEO Shumaila Mohsin, and other officials.

In the meeting, the operations of the Green Line Bus Service were thoroughly reviewed wherein Sharjeel Inam Memon received a comprehensive briefing on the Green Line project.

A detailed discussion was also held on the plan to connect the Green Line with the Orange Line project.

During the meeting, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon directed the swift completion of the project connecting the Green Line with the Orange Line.

The meeting also covered discussions on the Sindh Government’s ongoing operations in the public transport sector, utility services, and subsidies for the Green Line Bus Service.

Speaking at the meeting, Memon said that the Green Line project is a vital component of Karachi’s public transport system. He confirmed that the Green Line project will be transferred to the Sindh government by the federal government in December 2024.

He stated that the Sindh government aims to complete the project connecting the Green Line to the Orange Line before December 2024.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon noted that the Federal Government is currently providing an annual subsidy of 2 billion rupees for the operations of the Green Line, which the Sindh Government will review.

After the transfer of the project to the provincial government, additional buses will be introduced to enhance the efficiency and quality of transport services for the citizens.