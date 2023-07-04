31.9 C
Sindh to receive rain, dust-thunderstorm from July 06 night: Met Office

KARACHI: Met Office forecast dust-thunderstorm and rain at scattered places likely in various districts of Sindh from 06th July night to 09th July.

Monsoon currents are likely to approach the eastern and northwestern Sindh on 06th July night or 07th July morning and gradually spread over entire province.

Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Tharparker and Umerkot districts likely to receive rain from 06th July night to 09th July with occasional gaps, according to the weather report.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls expected during 07th to 09th July in Karachi division and Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal districts.

Balochistan’s various parts are expected to receive rain with thunderstorm from tomorrow.

Rain with wind-thundershower and isolated heavy falls are expected in 10 districts of the province including Barkhan, Sibbi, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella and Naseerabad from July 08, Balochistans provincial disaster management authority has said.

Heavy rainfall could generate flooding in hill torrents north-eastern Balochistan, PDMA cautioned.

