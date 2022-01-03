Sindh to receive rainfall under fresh westerly wave from tomorrow

KARACHI: Strong westerly wave that have entered into North Balochistan today will spread over central and upper Sindh, the Met Office has said in a weather report.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in various districts of Sindh including Karachi during January 04 to 07, Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Larkana , Qambar-Shahdadkot, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot and TharParker districts will receive rainfall in the wet spell.

A cold windy spell has been underway in Karachi and temperature will further drop in the evening in the city.

This westerly wave is stronger than the previous weather system of winter rain, according to the PMD. “This westerly wave will be more intense in Balochistan,” the Met Office said.

The weather system could bring rainfall in northern areas of the country, according to weather department.

The Met Office earlier on Monday predicted heavy rainfall with stormy winds in coastal areas of Balochistan.

The wet spell in the coastal belt of Balochistan will begin from today and end by January 06, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report.

Provincial fisheries department advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during the rough weather.

