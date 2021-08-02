Sindh records 1,847 new Covid-19 infections, 36 deaths

KARACHI: Sindh recorded 1,847 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally of infections to 387,145.

According to the Sindh CM House’s statement on the Covid-19 situation, 36 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the total death toll in the province to 6,057.

A total of 325 patients recuperated from the infection, raising the number of people recovering since the pandemic began to 333,102.

Of the 1,847 fresh cases, 1,342 were reported from Karachi, including 422 from district East, 206 from district Central, 237 cases from Korangi, 339 from district South, 117 from Malir, and 21 from West district.

Earlier today, the federal government announced new restrictions for cities having high positivity rate of Covid-19 cases to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Addressing a press conference alongside Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced that markets will stay open until 8pm with all commercial activities to remain closed two days a week.

He said the existing restrictions in Karachi and Hyderabad will stay in place. Besides, he announced that indoor dining has been banned as only outdoor dining will be allowed.

Asad Umar said public transport will continue to operate at 50 per cent capacity across the country and 50pc attendance will be allowed at workplaces.