Sindh reduces fees for filming, photography at tourist sites

In a bid to promote tourism, the Sindh government has reduced fees for filming, photography at various historical sites and museums across the province.

The fees for filming, dramas, commercial videos, and photography at tourist spots have been decreased.

Notably, the entry fee for Mohenjo-Daro and Makli has been slashed from Rs 200,000 to Rs 50,000. The Quaid-e-Azam House Museum’s fee has been reduced from Rs 100,000 to Rs 30,000.

Other iconic sites, including Hyderabad’s Mukhi House Museum, Kot Diji Fort, Naukot Fort, Umerkot Fort and Museum, Ranikot Fort, Churna Cemetery, and Bhambhore Fort, will now charge a uniform entry fee of Rs 30,000.

This step by government is aimed to encourage domestic and international tourism, making Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage more accessible.

For more information on Pakistan’s tourist attractions and updated fees, visit relevant government websites or tourism portals.