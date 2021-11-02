Sindh refuses to registered tempered vehicles of CAA

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday has refused to register tempered vehicles of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), reported ARY News.

Replying to a letter penned by the CAA, seeking registration of confiscated vehicles that were handed over by the customs Islamabad, Sindh Excise and Taxation Department refused to register such vehicles.

“There is no such provision in the law about registration of Cut-Wield and tempered vehicles,” the letter of the department read.

It is to be noted that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had asked the Sindh government to register two luxurious vehicles handed over by the Pakistan Customs to them under the official government number.

The vehicles were handed over to the CAA for temporairly use.