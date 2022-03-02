Sindh to release Rs 5.6 billion funds for wheat procurement

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister on Wednesday chaired a meeting over wheat procurement in the province, ARY News reported.

Secretary food in a briefing said that the government has fixed a procurement target at 1.4 MMT at a support price of Rs 2,200 per 40 kg.

Provincial Secretary Food in a briefing said that 167 wheat procurement centres have been established in the province.

Secretary Food said that his department needed Rs5.6 billion urgently so that payment to the growers could be made.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved immediate release of Rs 5.6 billion to start procurement of 1.4 million metric tons of wheat for which distribution of bardana has been started in three division, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad where early crop is being harvested.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah and other concerned officers.

The CM Murad Ali Shah was informed told that as per target, 341,110 MT wheat would be procured from Sukkur Division, 379,230 Shaheed Benazirabad, 380,270 MT Larkana, 58240 MT Mirpurkhas and 241,150 MT from Hyderabad.

The food department has started distributing bardana for procurement of wheat from Sanghar, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad divisions.

The chief minister directed Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro to issue advice for the release of Rs5.6 billion funds by this evening. He also directed secretary food to set up ATMs for the growers to enable them to en-cash the payment of their crops then and there.

