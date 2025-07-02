Sindh to remain hot and humid, likely rain in southeastern districts

KARACHI: Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in Sindh on Wednesday (today) while rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorm in southeastern districts of the province.

Rainfall is expected in Thar Parkar and Umar Kot districts this evening or night, according to the weather report.

Sindh’s coastal belt including Karachi could receive rain on Thursday evening/night. Thar Parkar, Umar Kot, Mithi, Sanghar and Mirpur Khas districts likely to receive rain with strong winds and thunderstorm tomorrow in evening or night.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted likely rainfall in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with strong winds and thunderstorm on Wednesday as well as on Thursday.

Met Office has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places during the wet spell.

Some areas of South Punjab could also be lashed by rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorm.

South Punjab, southeastern Sindh and southern Baluchistan to receive likely rainfall with gusty winds and thunderstorm on Thursday, according to the weather report.