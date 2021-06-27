Sindh to reopen shrines from tomorrow under SOPs

KARACHI: The Sindh government has notified to reopen the shrines, from Monday (tomorrow) under strict SOPs, as cases of Covid-19 going down in the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sindh Auqaf Department has notified reopening of the shrines in the province that were closed down owing to upsurge in coronavirus cases amid third wave of the pandemic.

Easing the restrictions in the province, the notification advised the devotees to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as to perform ablution from their homes before arriving at the shrines, wearing masks and keeping social distance along with the use of hand sanitizers.

The entry of children and elderly citizens has been banned in shrines with a clarification that there would be no free-meals (Langar) distribution in premises of shrines in the province.

The provincial government has also decided to reopen indoor gyms, swimming pools and amusement parks across the province from tomorrow.

Sindh Government’s spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab had last week said’ that enforcement of SOPs has reduced the rate of coronavirus positive cases in the province. He had announced that the shrines in Sindh will be reopened from June 28.