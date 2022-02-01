Sindh reports 1062 coronavirus cases, five deaths in 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh health authorities have reported 1062 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Test positivity rate in Karachi has dropped to 23.38 percent in Karachi previous day,” Sindh Health Department has stated.

Karachi reported 741 coronavirus positive cases out of 1062 infections in province in 24 hours.

The province reported five more patients deaths in the viral disease out of total 32 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has recorded a drop in daily COVID-19 cases as 5,327 fresh cases of the pandemic reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 55,202 samples were tested, out of which 5,327 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 9.65 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 11.53 pct.

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,430,366 with the addition of 5,327 new cases. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has rose to 1,500.

