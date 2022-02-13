Sindh reports 1,101 corona cases seven deaths in 24 hrs

KARACHI: Sindh has reported 1,101 new cases of COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In Karachi 690 infections have been reported in 24 hours, Sindh Health Department said in a statement.

“Covid positivity rate has dropped to 12.54 pct in the city,” health department stated. “Seven patients died in the province in last day.”

According to health department overall 706 cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been reported in Sindh.

The number of patients admitted at various hospitals of the province has been 289. Total 259 corona patients have been in precarious condition, while 18 have been on ventilators, according to the health department.

Pakistan reported as many as 3,206 fresh cases of coronavirus and 41 deaths in the previous 24 hours, the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Sunday.

It said 41 more patients succumbed to the viral disease, pushing the death toll to 29,772.

A total of 55,304 samples were tested, out of which 3,206 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 5.79 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 5.35 per cent.

The number of coronavirus patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country stands at 1,623.

