Sindh reports 2,469 Covid cases, 20 deaths in a day

KARACHI: Sindh has reported 2,469 new cases of COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of mortalities to 7,785, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily briefing that 485 patients have recovered from the virus. The total number of recoveries reached up to 476,958.

1,652 infections have been reported in Karachi, 527 in East District, 513 in South District, 307 in Central District, 123 in Korangi District, 100 in Malir District and District in West District.

Sindh health authorities have so far vaccinated 33,972,457 population, whereas, 186,446 people were vaccinated across Sindh in a day, added the chief minister.

Earlier in the day, after a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past two days, Pakistan has again reported 7,539 fresh cases of the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

READ: POSITIVITY RATIO IN KARACHI DECLINES TO 26PC, GOES UP IN PESHAWAR

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 63,272 samples were tested, out of which 7.539 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 11.91pc as compared to yesterday’s 10.17pc.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to 1,393,887.

Twenty-five more patients of COVID-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 29,162. The number of critical patients saw a minor decrease and were recorded at 1,240 as compared to yesterday’s 1,293.

Including 63,272 tests over the past hours, Pakistan has so far conducted 24,754,277 tests to diagnose the deadly virus and 1,272,871 people have regained their health including 1,784 in the past 24 hours.

Comments