Sindh reports 511 more coronavirus cases in 24 hours  

KARACHI: At least three more people died of coronavirus during the past 24 hours in sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,410, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the coronavirus situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 511 more cases of coronavirus have been reported during the same period in the province.

The chief minister said that of the 511 new cases, 300 were detected in Karachi, including 84 from district East, 40 from district South, 56 from Central , 52 from Korangi, 29 from Malir and 39 from district West.

Murad Ali Shah maintained that 311,005 patients have recovered from the disease so far in the province, including 909 during the past 24 hours.

