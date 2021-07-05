Sindh reports 373 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths    

KARACHI: At least eight more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours in sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,528, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the COVID-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 373 more cases of coronavirus have been reported during the same period in the province.

The chief minister said that out of 373 new cases, 205 were detected in Karachi, including 79 from East, 44 Central, 32 South, West 05, Malir 10 and Korangi 35.

Earlier on July 4, as markets and urban life had returned to normalcy with Covid numbers showing downturn, the respiratory infection has still managed to plunge eight new lives on Sunday in Sindh province.

The Sindh top minister Murad Ali Shah had said in the 24-hour cut-off period today, 940 fresh infections were reported as well out of which 76 per cent or 716 of total belonged to Karachi. With new deaths reported that day, the CM had said, the updated death toll was 5,520 across Sindh.