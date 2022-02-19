Sindh reports seven deaths, 690 new cases of Covid-19

KARACHI: Sindh reported 690 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths by the viral disease in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sindh Health Department has stated that out of total 690 positive cases in the province 231 were reported in Karachi. Seven more patients succumbed by the pandemic in province in last 24 hours.

Karachi, provincial capital city, reported significant drop in coronavirus cases with 4.55 percent test positivity ratio.

In Sindh overall 706 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been confirmed so far, according to the health department.

Presently overall 241 Covid patients have been admitted at various hospitals of the province with 224 in precarious condition and 17 at ventilators, health department stated.

The Sindh government last Saturday extended already enforced Covid-19 restrictions in the province till February 21.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department, the restrictions in cities with over 10 per cent positivity rate of Covid-19 cases (Karachi and Hyderabad) will continue till February 21.

The restrictions announced by the provincial home ministry indoor gatherings allowed for up to 300 individuals, outdoor up to 500 for districts with positivity up to 10pc.

Indoor gatherings banned, while outdoor up to 300 people for districts with positivity rate more than 10pc.

There will be a complete ban on indoor dining and weddings in Karachi and Hyderabad. However, outdoor dining and weddings with maximum limit of 300 fully vaccinated guests were allowed.

