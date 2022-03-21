Sindh reserved five pct jobs quota for minorities: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has reserved five percent quota of jobs for religious minorities in the province, provincial chief minister Murad Ali Shah here said.

A delegation of the National Commission for Minorities headed by its chairman called on Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday.

Sindh chief minister said that the government is fully implementing the jobs quota for minorities throughout the province.

Talking on the state of minorities in Sindh, Murad Ali Shah said that the minorities protection bill has been under the consideration of the provincial legislature.

“I have three ministers in my cabinet who belong to the religious minority,” CM Shah said. “We are working for inter-faith harmony across the province,” he added.

