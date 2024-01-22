26.9 C
Karachi
Monday, January 22, 2024
Sindh reverses its decision to grant Rs 2 bln to JDC

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Sindh Cabinet has decided to reverse its agenda to provide financial aid to JDC Welfare Organization of more than Rs 2 billion for the establishment of a lab in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Sindh government approved the initial plan for JDC’s relief efforts including allocating over Rs 2 billion.

However, an internal disagreement between Sindh’s Chief Minister and the Provincial Health Minister led to a point where Health Minister Saad Niaz openly declared his opposition to the established agenda.

This reversal in the decision to offer financial assistance to JDC has sparked questions about the coherence of policies within the provincial government.

