Sindh runs out of Pfizer Covid vaccine

KARACHI: People willing to travel abroad from Sindh are facing difficulties as the province has run out of the Pfizer Covid vaccine, confirmed EPI Sindh on Tuesday.

According to the director Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), the stock of Pfizer vaccine in the province has ended and the people willing to travel abroad are facing difficulties in getting their visas.

In a letter penned to the National Institute of Health (NIH), the director of EPI has informed about the end of Pfizer vaccine stock from more than a month in the province.

The body has sought the provision of the Pfizer vaccine to facilitate the masses willing to travel abroad from Sindh.

On October 7, 2022, the United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and in partnership with the Government of Pakistan, delivered an additional batch of 8 million Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine doses to Pakistan.

This shipment increased the United States’ donation to more than 78 million safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people of Pakistan, including 16 million pediatric doses. The United States is the largest donor of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan.

