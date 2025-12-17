Sindh Safe City Authority releases performance report for October–December 2025

KARACHI: The Sindh Safe City Authority (SSCA) on Wednesday released its performance report for the period from October to December 2025, highlighting key security operations and the role of technological surveillance in maintaining public safety.

The report revealed that three suspects were apprehended with the assistance of facial recognition cameras. Meanwhile, the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system led to the seizure of 26 vehicles, resulting in one case being registered.

In addition, two cases were registered in connection with the public display of weapons.

Over the three-month period, the facial recognition system issued 13 alerts. After verification, 10 individuals were released, while three were taken into custody. The ANPR system generated a total of 707 alerts, with 138 people released following verification.

Regarding public weapon displays, seven alerts were recorded, of which five individuals were cleared after verification, and two were arrested with cases filed against them.

The report underscores the growing effectiveness of Karachi’s technological surveillance systems in enhancing law enforcement capabilities and ensuring public safety across the city.

On Tuesday, Karachi police announced a citywide crackdown on vehicles using fancy or illegal number plates, as authorities seek to curb attempts by motorists to evade traffic penalties.

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi (AIGP), Javed Alam Odho, said the operation would begin on Friday, 19 December 2025, and target vehicles displaying fake, concealed or altered registration numbers.

He was speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Police Office, accompanied by Chief Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Zubair Habib, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah, and Director Excise Motor Registration Shabana Baloch.