Sindh: Sale of limca, soda drinks in glass bottles banned in schools

KARACHI: The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (DIRPIS) on Monday announced to ban on the sale of limca and soda drinks in schools, following the tragic death of a young student who was injured by the explosion of a soft drink bottle, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the DIRPIS, the principal and administrators of all privately-managed schools are directed to ensure that no Limca/Soda drinks in glass bottles are allowed to keep/sell in school premises.

However, soft drinks in plastic bottles or cans may be sold in schools. The ban was imposed in six divisions of Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Benazirabad and Larkana divisions.

“This move is being introduced to safeguard the children as well as to avoid unfortunate incidents that will not occur in the future,” the notification stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that a student was injured after getting cut by a glass of a soft drink bottle at a school in Karachi and succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place at a private school in Malir’s Model Colony area during which Huzaifa, a student of class five, was injured.

He was rushed to the Civil Hospital’s trauma centre and was under treatment in its intensive care unit (ICU). According to the child’s father, he died while receiving treatment at the medical facility.

