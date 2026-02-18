Sindh announces school timings during Ramadan 2026

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced revised school timings for the holy month of Ramadan 2026 (1447 AH) across the province.

The School Education & Literacy Department, Government of Sindh issued a notification outlining the schedule for all public and private educational institutions under its administrative control. The Ramadan timings cover primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools.

Under the new arrangement, single-shift schools will operate from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm from Monday to Thursday, while on Fridays classes will run from 8:30 am to 11:30 pm.

In double-shift schools, the morning shift will function from 7:30 am to 11:30 pm and the evening shift from 11:45 pm to 2:45 pm.

The revised schedule will remain in effect throughout Ramadan to help fasting students and teachers balance academic activities with religious obligations.

Ramadan in Pakistan is expected to begin on 19 February 2026, subject to moon sighting. During the month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, increase prayers and Quranic recitation, and participate more actively in charitable activities.

Earlier, the Punjab government had also revised school timings for Ramadan.

According to a notification issued by the School Education Department Punjab on 16 February, single-shift schools in Punjab will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays.