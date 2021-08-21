Sindh schools announce ‘Taleem Bachao Tehreek’

KARACHI: A day after the Sindh government deferred the reopening of educational institutions by one week, the All Private Schools Management Association Sindh announced on Saturday to launch “Taleem Bachao Tehreek” (save education movement) in the province.

The association will start the movement on August 23 with its first phase to see protests by teachers, students and their parents outside schools against the closure of their educational institutes.

READ: SCHOOLS TO OPEN ON AUG 30, CM SINDH DEFERS DECISION BY A WEEK

It said all schools will share videos and photos of protests on social media platforms with the hashtag of the Taleem Bachao Tehreek to press the government to reverse its decision of keeping schools closed for another week.

On Friday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced the provincial government’s decision to defer the reopening of schools by one week. Schools would now open on August 30, he said.

READ: PRIVATE SCHOOLS, COLLEGES DEMAND TO REOPEN INSTITUTIONS WITH FULLY VACCINATED STAFF

He explained the decision was aimed to enable the teaching and non-teaching staff to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19. He said children would have to show their parents Covid-19 vaccination certificates for their entry into schools.