Sindh schools reopen after summer vacations

KARACHI: After a refreshing summer vacation, educational institutions across Sindh have reopened following the summer vacations, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, schools and colleges throughout Sindh have resumed educational activities following the two-month summer holidays, while the teaching process has officially begun today.

The new academic year in schools has also commenced from today, bringing back the lively atmosphere to educational institutions after the two-month break. The children’s faces lit up with joy as they reunited with their friends.

Students eagerly returned to school, excited about new books and new classes. However, the availability of the curriculum books remains an issue, as the ninth, tenth, and intermediate (first and second-year) level books are not yet available in the market due to incomplete printing by the Sindh Textbook Board.

Private schools in Karachi also faced a sudden change in the curriculum a week ago, and their prescribed textbooks are not currently available in the market.

The Sindh Textbook Board had assured that the situation would be under control before the start of the new academic year, but as of now, both government and private schools are unable to obtain the required textbooks.

Many government schools have had to rely on old textbooks, while private schools could only provide half of the required course materials.

Despite these challenges, the enthusiasm of the students and the dedication of the teachers continue to shine through, as they embark on a new year of learning and growth in the academic realm.