Sindh schools with 100pc vaccinated staff resume Aug 30: Sardar Shah

KARACHI: The provincial education minister Sardar Shah announced Monday all the schools that have 100 per cent of their staffers vaccinated against Covid can resume classes with 50 pc attendance starting Aug 30, ARY News reported.

The schools that fall behind the 100pc Covid vaccination mark for their staffers will not be allowed, Sindh education minister Sardar Shah said, adding that the directorate of education will hammer out the protocol to ensure this.

He said there’s no other way to circumnavigate the crisis but to get vaccinated. Otherwise even if we open schools today we will have to shut them again soon with Covid numbers rising.

The sooner we all get jabbed, the sooner we get rid of the global pandemic, the minister said, adding that the condition is for the benefit of all.

In the meantime before Monday (Aug 30), all the teaching and non-teaching vaccinated staff will be allowed so lesson planning in for the shortly resuming classes can be done, Shah noted.

The staff as well as the parents, too, will have to furnish their Covid vaccination certificates, Sardar Shah said. Referring to school associations calling for violating provincial decisions, he added that anyone challenging the writ of the state will be dealt with legally.

We have all the representatives of registered schools association with us today, he said.

Right ahead of the joint presser, the government of Sindh and All Pakistan Private Schools’ Federation (APPSF) agreed on reopening schools starting Aug. 30.

The consensus was developed earlier today after Sindh education minister Sardar Shah met the association delegation following APPSF’s protest movement call.

Sindh govt, APPSF agree on resuming schools from Aug 30

The earlier decision by the Sindh government to keep schools shut indefinitely has been withdrawn and so is the association’s announcement to keep schools resumed from today.

In a joint press conference expected later today, the minister and association delegation will announce the pointers of agreement today.