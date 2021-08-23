Sindh to seek Parliament’s joint session over Census results

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to seek the Parliament’s joint session over the ‘controversial’ population census results, ARY News reported on Monday.

The provincial government will write a letter again to the Speaker National Assembly and the Senate chairman over the census results, sources said.

Delimitation of the local councils constituencies have also been in pending due to objections over the population count results.

The Sindh government had sent a reference in May to the Parliament for a joint session over the census results but the session yet to be summoned after three months, sources said.

“The province will write another letter to the parliament with regard to approval of the population census by the Council of Common Interests (CCI), ” sources said.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will write the letter to the Speaker as according to the Article 154, the province could challenge the CCI decision in the parliament, according to government sources.

The letter over the matter will be sent to the Speaker National Assembly and the Senate Chairman this week.

According to provincial government sources, despite the federal government’s commitment for holding a fresh census by the end of 2021, it was crucial to discuss the subject in parliament in line with the requirements of the Constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh cabinet has also expressed reservations over the proposed delimitation of local councils by the election commission.