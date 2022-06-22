Sindh seeks Rangers deployment in Local Govt Polls

KARACHI: The Sindh government has sought deployment of Rangers in Local Govt. elections in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The government in a letter to the federal Secretary of Interior has sought deployment of 9,682 rangers personnel for local government elections duty in Sindh.

Sindh administration has asked the Ministry of Interior to deploy rangers officials at sensitive and most sensitive polling stations to hold peaceful election of local councils.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh election commission has also wrote a letter to the Secretary Election Commission for deployment of military troops and rangers in local government elections.

According to the letter the commissioners have also requested for deployment of rangers at polling stations amid apprehensions of untoward incidents, violence and confrontation on the polling day.

The district returning officers (DROs) and candidates have also requested for deployment of rangers, the letter read.

The polling in the first phase of local government elections in the province will be held on June 26.

