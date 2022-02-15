Sindh seeks more time to file response in recruitment case

KARACHI: Sindh government on Tuesday sought more time to submit its reply in the Sindh High Court (SHC) in a case related to over 21,300 requirements in the province.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in its petition claimed that recruitment against over 21,300 posts from BPS-1 to BPS-15 is being made without inviting tender and following relevant laws, mandatory provisions of the Sindh Public Procurement Rules (SPPR) 2010.

In today’s hearing, the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Sukkur submitted its response in court, while the lawyer of the Sindh government pleaded for more time to submit a reply.

The court while extending stay on the recruitments ordered the Sindh government and other respondents in the case to submit their replies by March 15.

After the initial hearing, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi suspended two notifications regarding decisions of the provincial cabinet to fill over 21,300 posts in over 30 departments.

