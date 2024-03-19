Sindh Senate seats: 20 candidates nomination papers approved

KARACHI: The MQM-P’s Senate candidate Najeeb Haroon’s nomination papers for Senate election rejected, while 20 nominations approved for Sindh’s seats in the upper house.

Najeeb Haroon had joined the MQM-P after resigning from the PTI.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers for senate polls concluded today as overall 20 candidates’ nomination papers were approved.

The nomination of independent candidate Faisal Vawda was approved. Vawda was proposed and seconded by the MQM MPAs.

Sindh People’s Youth President Javed Nayab Laghari’s nomination papers were also approved by Returning Officer Sharifulla, who also issued form-53 for the candidates.

The nomination papers of all PPP candidates approved. The party’s Sarfaraz Rajjar, Ashraf Jatoi, Masroor Ahsan, Dost Ali Jaiser, Nadeem Bhutto and Kazim Shah had filed nomination papers for general seats of the Senate.

Barrister Zameer Ghumro and Sarmad Ali filed nominations as the PPP candidates for Technocrat seats.

Qurrat ul Ain Mari, Rubina Qaimkhani and Musarrat Niazi submitted nomination papers for women’s reserved seats, and Poonjo Mall Bheel for the minority seat.

The PPP decided to field its candidates on all 12 vacant Senate seats from the province.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) schedule, elections on 48 vacant seats of the Senate will be held on April 02.