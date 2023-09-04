Sindh sends officers’ list to ECP for bureaucracy reshuffle

KARACHI: Major reshuffle in Sindh’s bureaucracy has been on the cards as the caretaker provincial government has prepared a list of officers, ARY News reported on Monday.

Caretaker government has sent the list of officers to the election commission for transfers and postings in Sindh, sources said.

Present Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners in Sindh will be changed and a notification to this respect could be issued by this evening, according to sources.

Chief Election Commissioner had asked Sindh’s Caretaker CM in a letter in last week to dispatch proposals to the election commission with regard to transfer of officers within one week.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja in a letter addressed to Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh retired Justice Maqbool Baqar wrote that the election commission had directed provincial governments for transfer of administrative officers.

“The election commission had instructed for transfer of commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional commissioners in the province,” CEC wrote in letter.

“The ECP had also asked for transfer of the RPOs, DPOs and other police officers of the province,” letter read.

“The election commission had directed for posting of impartial officers for monitoring the upcoming election.”

The CEC asked Caretaker CM to send proposals to the election commission with regard to transfer of officers in the province within one week.